NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy confirms the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is now involved in the case of the secret camera found hidden in a women's "head," or bathroom, aboard the USS Arlington back in March.

In a statement to 13 News Now, the Navy's 6th Fleet said:

The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim. The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously, and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment.

Katherine Ashford is a community engagement coordinator for Samaritan House.

The agency advocates for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking last year supplying emergency housing for more than 300 clients, and providing an estimated 13,000 meals.

Ashford said the hidden camera, although not an actual physical assault, is still a violation of privacy, and in that way, is very disturbing.

"An assault is a lack of consent, and there definitely wasn't consent given here," she said. "Consent is an enthusiastic and audible 'yes.' And the person who put this camera in the bathroom most certainly didn't have the consent of the people using the bathroom."

The amphibious transport dock is on a seven-month deployment as part of the Kearsarge amphibious ready group operating in the 5th and 6th Fleet theaters that departed from Norfolk last December 17th.