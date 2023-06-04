The end of an era: Navy decommissions HSC-22 squadron

Its history only dates back to 2006. The shutdown is part of Navy reorganization and realignment.

NORFOLK, Va. — All good things must come to an end. For some things, that happens sooner than others.

And such is the case Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22.

In their short history, which dates back just to September of 2006, the Sea Knights, or, as they also called themselves, the Crusaders--in their Sikorski MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters-- performed, among other things, special warfare, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

HSC-22 sent detachments to 35 different warships and participated in Operation Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and even supported anti-piracy efforts off Somalia.

In recent years, the squadron has supported the U.S. 4th Fleet with counter narcotics operations.

In addition to the manned MH-60 helicopter, the squadron also flew the M-Q-8 Fire Scout--an unmanned aerial vehicle used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Now, the squadron is shutting down as part of a reorganization and realignment within the Navy.

On Thursday, they dropped the final curtain, with a ceremonial passing from one squadron member to another of "Old Glory."

Commander Aaron Berger is the last of 14 commanding officers who have led the squadron.

"It's bittersweet. For sure, bittersweet. But we closed up on a really high note, my guys and gals, past and present, the sailors have really left a legacy. Real professionals. I'm proud of them. Couldn't be prouder," he said.