New Navy task group to track Russian submarines in the Atlantic

Task Group Greyhound launched September 1, and will be fully operational next June.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a mission that seems to have a real Cold War vibe to it, like a chapter straight out of "The Hunt For Red October."

The Navy is creating a new team to track Russian submarines in the Atlantic.

Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyers will play a key role in the Navy's New Task Group Greyhound.

The idea is to assign East Coast destroyers to be at the ready, to support sustainment operations and to counter Russian undersea threats to the homeland.

In recent years, Navy leaders have warned of the "persistent and proximate threat" from increased Russian submarine activity in the Atlantic Ocean, and have cautioned that the continental United States is no longer a sanctuary safe, from such threats.

"Undersea security is a priority in the Atlantic because our adversaries are closing the gap," said Rear Admiral Brendan McLane, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic Commander.

Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyers, with their advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities are perfect for the job.

USS Thomas Hudner and USS Donald Cook are the first two destroyers to join the group, to be joined in January by USS The Sullivans, and then next year, by USS Cole and USS Gravely, which will replace the Donald Cook when it goes in for scheduled maintenance.

They'll work with a variety of Navy assets, including the aviation side, to complete the mission.

"We are very happy that the surface Navy is leading the charge on this, but I think there are as many communities that are excited about this and ready to take up this mantra of Task Group Greyhound and charge with it," said Rear Admiral Brian Davies, Submarine Group 2 Commander.

The Navy says the group reached initial operational capability on September 1, and will reach full operational capability next June when the Cole and Gravely return from overseas deployments.

The destroyers will still deploy with their carrier strike groups, in addition to this new assignment.

But the Navy says sailors will still get the same amount of time at home with their families.