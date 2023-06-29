Navy expands support services for sexual harassment victims

Navy Secretary Del Toro wants to "create culture of dignity and respect" while strengthening victim support services.

WASHINGTON — There is good news for sailors, Marines and Midshipmen who have been subjected to sexual harassment.

The Navy is now expanding the help it offers to victims.

A news release on the Navy's website states, effectively immediately, they can receive crisis intervention, safety assessment, counseling resources and victim advocacy support.

Additionally, personnel who have been harassed may discuss reporting options with representatives from the Seauxal Assault and Response Program (SAPR).

In the release, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro says: “This policy reflects the Department’s commitment to creating a culture of dignity and respect, and strengthening victim support services."

Del Toro's statement continues: “We take victims’ experiences seriously, and we are committed to creating an environment where victims of sexual harassment are heard, validated, and feel safe to report their experience and receive supportive services.”

The Department of the Navy defines sexual harassment as unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that impacts an individual’s employment.