"Say to them 'I can't help'": Navy Federal app scam in Norfolk, tips on avoiding con artists

Kenny Miller, an adjunct professor at Virginia State University's Department of Criminal Justice, discusses how veterans protect themselves from scammers.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is warning people about a scam targeting veterans.

In the scam, someone claiming to need financial help approaches veterans in parking lots and on the roadways and asks them to use their phones, according to police. Using the veteran's phone, the scammer accesses the Navy Federal app and transfers money from the victim's bank account or secures a loan.

13News Now reached out to Kenny Miller, an adjunct professor at VSU with decades of law enforcement experience about how the scam works and what to do to stay safe. He has worked in law enforcement for over 40 years, including time as Petersburg's top cop and captain in Virginia Beach.

Miller said that he understands the good-natured military community as a veteran himself but stressed they need to take steps to protect themselves from scammers.

"They're such great people, but they're also such vulnerable people because their very nature is to help," Miller said.

He continued: "They catch you when you're in a vulnerable place or in a vulnerable state. They walk up to you with this very sad fac e and say I need some help getting gas or because their child...that's the time to compose yourself and say to them 'I can't help.'"

Miller explained that "it's important to take that second to pause and think about what's happening and make a conscious, educated and informed decision."