In 2022, the Navy grappled with active-duty suicides

Three USS GW sailors and four Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center sailors are believed to have taken their own lives.

NORFOLK, Va. — Navy leaders spent 2022 grappling with a series of instances in which sailors took their own lives.

In April, the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, in the midst of a five-year-long overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding, lost three crew members --all believed to have been by suicide.

An 86-page report released last week outlined personal "life stressors" that each person was going through but said, aside from being on the same ship, the sailors had no social or working relationships with each other.

In a statement, Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, said: "I look forward to the further recommendations that are expected in the coming months to inform future actions… which I am confident will have lasting benefits for our Navy."

Sadly, those were not the only Navy deaths by suicide this year.

Four other deaths, also believed to be by suicide, involving enlisted "limited duty" sailors at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk, happened between October 30 and November 26.

"We're going to let the Navy finish the investigations, but it does raise a bigger question about how these sailors in limited duty status, how we take care of their unique needs," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), following the most recent suicides.

In November, the Navy unveiled some sailor quality of life improvements at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, including a new "micro mart" and a new state-of-the-art berthing barge.

"I think we've learned in the last couple of years how important that is," said Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. "We've taken on some aggressive actions following the incidents on George Washington."

Rear Admiral William Greene, Fleet Maintenance Officer, U.S. Fleet Forces Command said: "It's actually important, taking care of our sailors is our number one mission. Sailors are the center of the universe for us."

There is a glimmer of good news.

The Department of Defense's "Annual Report on Suicide in the Military for 2021" shows a decrease in the suicide rate for active duty service members in all branches.

According to the report, between 2020 and 2021, there was a 15% decline, from 582 cases to 519 cases.

"Every death by suicide is a tragedy that impacts our people, our military units and our readiness," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "That's why we remain committed to a comprehensive and integrated approach to suicide prevention."

Resources for service members and veterans struggling with mental health, including 24-hour crisis hotlines, can be found below: