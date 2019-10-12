NORFOLK, Va. — A new report released by the Navy claims Hampton Roads saw an economic impact increase by about $2 billion in Fiscal Year 2018.

The U.S. Navy released the Fiscal Year 2018 Department of the Navy statistical data for the Hampton Roads area on Monday. The report said the total direct economic impact in Fiscal Year 2018 (Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018) was more than $16 billion, an increase of nearly $2 billion over Fiscal Year 2017.

The U.S. Navy said there was a $1.5 billion increase in the acquisition of goods and services. Annual payroll also saw an increase from nearly $11.4 billion to $11.7 billion from FY17 to FY18.

“Hampton Roads is a critical operational hub for the Navy. The numbers speak volumes to the impact your Navy has on the local economy and it reinforces our strong partnership with the area,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic in a press release. “Our men and women homeported here play a much larger role than simply serving our country – they are interwoven into the community we all call home. We are part of the fabric of Hampton Roads, America’s Navy Town.”

The report shows the amount of direct capital infused into the local Hampton Roads economy as a result of salaries, expenditures and contractual payments for services rendered in support of installation activities.

However, in the previous recorded for FY17, procurement of goods and services was amended by the Federal Procurement Data System and reflected an adjustment from the previous year’s report. The amended figures increased the FY17 total direct economic impact for Hampton Roads from $13.4 billion to $14.1 billion. The number of Navy ships homeported in Hampton Roads remained the same for FY18.

View the full report below: