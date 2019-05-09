NORFOLK, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

As Hampton Road anticipates the effects of category 2 Hurricane Dorian late Thursday night, the Navy announced only mission-essential personnel should report to installations on Friday.

Bases are still open Thursday.

The Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said in a news release that all naval units should in Hampton Roads to prepare for possible sustained destructive winds within the next 24 hours, and set Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) Two (II) as a precautionary measure in response to Hurricane Dorian.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard personnel should contact their chain of command for specific reporting procedures.

NNSY will be conducting normal operations Friday.

All personnel should report on time as scheduled.

Personnel and their families should review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account and review hurricane checklists in the event an evacuation is deemed necessary.

