VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Help arrived for thousands of Navy sailors, with the opening of the new "MyNavy Career Center" at Little Creek.

The idea is to cut through all the red tape and provide a one-stop shopping repository on information, a place where sailors can get answers to all the human resources questions they might have, by phone, e-mail or, on-line chat.

"I want sailors to have the ability to do this on their time in a very efficient manner," said Rear Admiral Jeff Hughes, Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel. "So we're going to expand the services and the means for them to access the service so they can get it done quickly."

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, trained customer service experts will man the phones, to get you timely, real-time, rapid response answers to everything from paycheck questions, to career choices, education and uniform regulations.

"It really comes down to why it's good for them," said Hughes. "That's a level of service they expect. And it's good for us because now, we've got a force that is more focused on the job at hand."

Captain Laura Scotty is the Operations Center Director of the new MyNavy Career Center Contact Center at Little Creek.

"Having our folks available to them around the clock really eases a lot of the burden on our sailors and their families," she said.

This is the Navy's second such center. The first, in Millington, Tennessee, in its first year, resolved over 375,000 service requests; an average of 1,350 inquiries per day.