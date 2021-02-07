Navy loosens pandemic restrictions for Hampton Roads installations

Bases here are now at Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Alpha, after being in HPCON Level Bravo for two months.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy is loosening pandemic restrictions for service members in Hampton Roads.

Bases here are now at Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Alpha, after being in HPCON Level Bravo for two months. This means more workers can be on base; at Bravo, the level was less than 50 percent, and now at Alpha, it is less than 100 percent.

In order to move to Level Alpha, there needs to be low levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community. There must be fewer than two new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.