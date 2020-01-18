Air crews from Oceana, Norfolk Naval Station return from deployment

More than 100 Navy pilots are returning to Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station on Sunday after a nearly 10-month deployment.

The deployment was part of Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) assigned aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Navy officials said 12 pilots and 12 Weapons Systems Officers (WSOs) assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 103 (VFA-103) the "Jolly Rogers" will arrive at NAS Oceana with 12 F/A-18F Super Hornets.

Also arriving at NAS Oceana will be VFA-143 the "Pukin Dogs," with 12 pilots and 12 F/A-18E Super Hornets.

Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 (VAW-121) flying 5 E-2D “Advanced Hawkeye” aircraft will return to Norfolk Naval Station.

Navy officials said the Bluetails’ mission is to provide airborne early warning, airborne battle management, and command and control functions for the carrier strike group and joint force commander.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group team executed more than 1,285 sorties totaling 28,437 hours, to include 392 combat sorties encompassing 1,140 combat flight hours in direct support of friendly forces in Afghanistan and Syria.