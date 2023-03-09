Navy plan to cut ships under fire, Rep. Jen Kiggans says budget 'insufficient'

The Navy's fleet size would drop from 296 deployable ships today to 291 by 2028.

WASHINGTON — The Navy's budget would grow by more than $11 billion next year, the most of any of the United States' military services.

But, under that plan -- which does not keep pace with the rate of inflation -- the Navy Fleet of 296 deployable ships today would drop to 291 ships by 2028.

Next year alone, the Navy would add nine ships but decommission eleven, resulting in a loss of two.

House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia, 2nd District) isn't happy with the proposal.

"In my opinion, it is insufficient," she said. "Subtracting from the number of ships we have, now is not the time to be thinking along those lines."

Kiggans, in an interview with 13News Now, said she is concerned about allowing the Navy to drop below its statutory requirement to maintain 31 amphibious ships, something that Marine Corps leaders have warned against.

"I think it's not the right solution. I think we need to be finding ways to preserve the longevity of those ships, keeping those ships at sea longer," Kiggans said.

And, with the Chinese Navy projected to grow to 440 ships before this decade's end, Kiggans said that sheer numbers do matter.

She said, "quantity is a quality all in its own. And it's so important that we have the quantity. I think we can do both and put our money where our mouth is and get both accomplished."

Kiggans said she intends to push the Navy to devote more money to ship repair, quality of life and mental health care.