After spending the better part of the last two decades fighting pirates and terrorists, the years ahead could surely see a new era of competition in the maritime domain with high end battles against sophisticated adversaries.

America's near peer competitors are building up their navies.

The U.S. Navy needs to increase its lethality and tactical proficiency and be ready for whatever fights might lie ahead.

What "Top Gun" did for the Naval aviation community five decades ago, the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, established in 2015 in San Diego, is said to be a similar decisive development for the Navy's surface force.

The program provides the sailors of surface combatant ships --destroyers and cruisers--with the latest warfighting doctrine and tactics, techniques, and procedures.

The effort is led by Rear Admiral David Welch.

"Now, we find ourselves in a place where we are in competition," he said. "And we have adversaries who have developed and are developing capabilities that begin to approach ours'."

Asked what level of confidence that he would express to the American taxpayer, Welch said, "Quite high."

The Navy just completed its first East Coast Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, or "SWATT" exercise back in November.

Participating ships included USS Leyte Gulf, USS Mason, USS Bainbridge, USS Nitze, USS Gonzalez, USS Gravely and USS McFaul.