NORFOLK, Va. — Navy installations in the United States will conduct Exercise Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2019 (CS-SC 19) from February 4 to 15.

Exercise CS-SC 19 is a two-part, linked anti-terrorism force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations.

“The exercise tests our ability to execute the Navy’s mission in support of Homeland Defense,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, the commander of the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region. “Through various scenarios, the exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of our Security Forces and it ensures seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners so that we are able to protect our people, equipment and facilities.”

The exercise is not a response to any threat, it's just a regularly scheduled annual exercise.

“During the two-week duration, there may be increased activity on and around our installations across the region,” Rock said. “Our installations and local government partners work very closely together to help mitigate unnecessary disruptions to local traffic and services.”

The Navy has taken measures to minimize disruptions within local communities, but there may be times when the exercise will cause an increase in traffic around installations or delay in installation access.

Residents are warned that they may see or hear security activities associated with the exercise, but they are reminded that it's just an exercise.