VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy said a sailor whom a security officer shot and killed on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story Friday night was assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga, 25, was from Kansas.

Navy Security Force personnel said Medina-Reynaga was driving erratically on base in a 2016 Dodge Charger on August 2. NSF personnel deployed automatic barriers at Gate 5 to stop him. The Navy said Medina-Reynaga changed course to avoid the barrier and drove into the parking lot of a Navy Exchange (NEX) Mini Mart where he hit a gas pump. That was around 10:10 p.m.

The Navy said Medina-Reynaga ran. Security personnel followed him and tried to take him into custody. There was a struggle. During the encounter, Medina-Reynaga assaulted security personnel and tried to remove a weapon from an officer.

An NSF officer shot Medina-Reynaga during the altercation and at 10:50 p.m. he was pronounced deceased. Next-of-kin has been notified.

The NSF officer responsible for shooting Medina-Reynaga has been red-tagged and will be placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard. Two NSF personnel were hurt during the altercation. They were treated for minor injuries and released on the scene.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic will convene a Manual of the Judge Advocate General (JAGMAN) investigation into the incident.