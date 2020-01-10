Navy re-opens child development center

Sewells Point Child Development Center was closed for more than five years while undergoing millions of dollars worth of repairs, upgrades, and renovations.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy has taken a big step toward giving sailors peace of mind that their children are being well cared for while they answer the call to duty. Thursday was the long-awaited re-opening of the Sewells Point Child Development Center.

America's 330,000 sailors have a tough enough job. Having to worry about whether or not their kids are being taken care of could most clearly distract from the mission.

Having a comparatively low-cost child care option that they trust is crucial to Navy families.

"Having such a well-run facility that's enriching and nourishing, knowing that the children are taken care of by a wonderful staff is invaluable," said LCDR Ann Bednash, a mother of three.

Now, after five years of being closed for repairs and upgrades, leaders cut the ribbon at Naval Support Activity's new Sewells Point Child Development Center off of Hampton Boulevard, near Naval Station Norfolk.

It cost $9 million, but it is the first renovation to the center in 31 years.

Ribbon is cut for Naval Support Activity Sewell's Point Child Development Center, following five-year, $9 million renovation. Center will serve up to 276 children, from 6 weeks to 5 years old. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/hxxDjAmuo7 — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) October 1, 2020

The newly upgraded 27,000-plus square foot facility offers state-of-the-art child development programs for up to 276 children, from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

"The installation exists to help the warfighter," said Capt. Jonathan Kline, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity. "Our goal is to provide that support to the fleet, the fighter, and the family. And our child care centers are front and center in that effort."

Center Director Sarah Walch is happy she and her team can play their part.

"It's great to know that we're so relied on so they can meet their mission," she said.