Navy shares report about suicides among crew of USS George Washington

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) just shared the results of an investigation into three apparent suicides reported among USS George Washington sailors in April 2022.

The report looked at what these peoples' lives were like, and said they didn't know each other; the sailors assigned to the USS George Washington were each facing unique stressors and challenges.

A 19-year-old sailor had been assigned to stand watch from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., which left him regularly sleep-deprived, the report said. He would sometimes take a sleeping bag to rest in his car and to get cell phone and internet service. This sailor was also suffering from loneliness, possible teasing, and was worried about a close loved one's failing health.

The second sailor in the report, a 23-year-old, had problems with binge drinking, investigators said. He lived in a separate home from his wife while they were saving up money to buy a house, and the two would get into arguments. Investigators said he had been drinking at a party for a family member and got into a physical fight with his wife before taking his own life.

The third sailor, who was 24, had faced mental health problems since she was 14. The Navy was going back and forth about a bipolar disorder diagnosis that would medically separate her from her job, and she was also going through a long divorce from an allegedly abusive marriage. She had been drinking heavily on her last night alive and had an unknown amount of prescription medication in her system, which wasn't supposed to mix with alcohol.

The sailors' personal struggles were all on top of being assigned to a ship that was going through a long maintenance period. It meant people who signed up for the Navy weren't getting to see the world.

"We have taken a number of additional steps to provide for the care and well-being of our service members but the bottom line is that we can, and will, do more for our Sailors and their families," wrote Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander for AIRLANT.

Meier said the report hoped to figure out what pushed these sailors toward taking their own lives to give their loved ones closure and to prevent anything like that from happening again.

There's a second, ongoing investigation that will give the Navy a better look at how working in a shipyard environment could create its own service challenges. That investigation is going to dig into command climate, safety, habitability, mental health, and other factors.

"Navy leadership remains fully engaged with the crew to ensure their health and well-being, and to ensure a climate of trust that encourages sailors to ask for help," a spokesperson wrote.