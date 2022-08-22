Navy sailor dies aboard Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf while at sea

The Navy identified the sailor as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 27. His official cause of death is pending.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor died aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf Thursday, Aug. 18, while the ship was at sea.

The Navy identified the sailor as Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Woods, 27. His official cause of death is pending.

Woods was a native of Virginia who joined the Navy in 2020. After his initial recruit training, he went to the Surface Combat Systems Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois and San Diego.

He reported aboard USS Leyte Gulf, which is based at Naval Station Norfolk, in August 2021, according to the Navy.

"The loss of a friend or loved one is always tragic, and even more so when they are young, dedicated to service, and sailing into harm's way. Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Nicholas Woods was one of those young people,” Capt. Michael Weeldreyer, commanding officer of USS Leyte Gulf, said in a news release. “My deepest condolences and prayers are with his family and friends. He was an important part of the Leyte Gulf family, and we will ensure that the family and our Sailors have all available resources and support as they navigate this difficult time."

The USS Leyte Gulf had recently deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.