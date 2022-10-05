Navy sailor dies following helicopter's 'hard landing' in Virginia Beach

The sailor passed away Monday afternoon after sustaining injuries from the helicopter incident on May 5.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sailor died after a helicopter's hard landing at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, according to the Naval Special Welfare.

The incident happened last Thursday, May 5. Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, a public affairs officer with U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said a helicopter made a hard landing during a joint training exercise at the base. Three military service members were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, Navy officials announced that one of the sailors had died at the hospital. The sailor, who was assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit, died Monday at 12:35 p.m.

Officials said the sailor's immediate family has been notified, and their name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.