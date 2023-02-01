8th Navy sailor suicide in Hampton Roads reported in less than a year, questions remain

The sailor was confirmed by a Navy spokesperson to have been stationed on the USS George Washington.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department confirmed that a U.S. Navy sailor died by suicide in a residence on January 23.

This marks the eighth reported suicide in the Hampton Roads region involving Navy personnel in less than a year, according to previous 13News Now coverage.

CDR Rob Meyers of Naval Air Force Atlantic said their thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and shipmates of the sailor.

He added that chaplains, mental health professionals and ship leaders are engaged to provide appropriate support.

Last April, three other sailors assigned to USS George Washington are believed to have taken their own lives within six days of each other, while their aircraft carrier has been undergoing a long-term overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The most recent Navy deaths by suicide took place last October and November, involving four sailors from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk.

A Navy report pointed to "life stressors" those sailors faced.

His name has been released, but out of respect for his family, we choose not to include it in our reporting at this time.