Calls for speedier implementation of the Brandon Act as more sailors die by suicide

Teri and Patrick Caserta extended condolences to the grieving families. For years, they have advocated for legislation in honor of their son who died by suicide.

NORFOLK, Va. — The parents of a Norfolk-based sailor who died by suicide in 2018 expressed their heartbreak and frustration, in an interview with 13News Now on Friday after the Navy confirmed a fourth death in a recent string of apparent suicides at Naval Station Norfolk.

Teri and Patrick Caserta lost their son, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta, in 2018. He was 21 years old.

They have told 13News Now in previous interviews that Brandon was bullied and harassed by other service members. A command investigation revealed that brash leadership at HSC-28 contributed to Brandon's fateful decision.

The aviation electrician died by suicide while serving at Naval Station Norfolk.

That is the same base, where Navy officials said four sailors assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center died by suicide in the span of one month.

"We know what they're going through," said Teri. "We are completely heartbroken... it's unbelievable."

She and Patrick extended condolences to the grieving families, advising them, in part, to lean on loved ones and friends.

"[And] make it known that you're upset and that your son and daughter meant something and that you're not going to stand for this," said Patrick.

Teri also said she has been in contact with one family member affected by the recent deaths at Naval Station Norfolk. The couple said they want to help as many families as possible.

For years, the Casertas lobbied for The Brandon Act, a law that bears their son's name.

The Brandon Act is designed to create an easier path for service members to seek mental health help, even if it means going outside their chain of command.

Though signed into law by President Joe Biden in December 2021, the Casertas claimed inaction when it came to the U.S. Department of Defense's implementation of it.

The Casertas told 13News Now they received word that it could be implemented, by March of 2023, which is a point of frustration for the couple.

"In my opinion, they're ignoring it. Like [Patrick] said, one suicide is too many," said Teri. "The leadership needs to step up."

"They could fix it with our help. All of us together certainly could fix it. That's how we operate in the United States," said Patrick. "We're going to fix this so that no one else has to go through it."

The Navy said that "MARMC leadership is taking a proactive approach to support the team."

In a statement to 13News Now, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine vowed to "continue to push for the DoD's implementation of the Brandon Act."

Moreover, U.S. Senator Mark Warner wrote in part, "I'm deeply concerned and heartbroken by these deaths and continue to engage with the Navy regarding this apparent pattern of suicides and the subsequent response."

The Navy had just been reeling from a rash of deaths on the U.S.S. George Washington. Several service members died by apparent suicides in April and May this year, according to military officials.

Statements provided to 13News Now on Friday are written below, in full:

“It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that four Sailors assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) in Norfolk, Virginia, have died in the last month. The circumstances surrounding these separate incidents are currently under investigation by local police departments and the U.S. Navy.

We mourn the loss of our shipmates and friends. Our thoughts and our deepest condolences are with these Sailors’ families, loved ones, and coworkers during this extremely difficult time.

One suicide is too many and MARMC leadership is taking a proactive approach to support the team, improve mental fitness, and manage the stress of its Sailors. We remain fully engaged with our Sailors and their families to ensure their health and well-being, and to ensure a climate of trust that encourages Sailors to ask for help.

Leadership, chaplains, psychologists, and counselors, are providing support and counseling to MARMC’s grieving workforce and for anyone in need of help.”

-Public Affairs Specialist, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center



“The deaths of these Sailors are devastating, and my prayers go out to their loved ones. Their passing serves as yet another painful reminder of the need for greater access to mental health resources. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I am fully committed to working with my colleagues to ensure that our nation’s bravest not only have the availability to pursue mental health treatment but also the protection to do so without fear of reprisal or loss of confidentiality. I will continue to push for the DoD’s implementation of the Brandon Act, which was passed in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, to help strengthen resources for mental health services. I will also continue to be engaged with senior naval leadership on how to best address this immense challenge facing the military community.”

-U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia)



“I’m deeply concerned and heartbroken by these deaths and continue to engage with the Navy regarding this apparent pattern of suicides and the subsequent response. I have reiterated the vital importance of a timely investigation into each of these deaths and into the range of broader factors that may be contributing to these tragedies. It remains vital that the Navy do everything it can at this moment to support all sailors – especially the men and women of this command.”