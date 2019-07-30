NORFOLK, Va. — An Article 32 preliminary hearing for a Navy SEAL and Marine who are charged in connection with the June 2017 death of an Army Green Beret in the African country of Mali will be held at Naval Station Norfolk.

Monday's preliminary hearing will review the cases against Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez. The Article 32 hearing could include evidence and testimony and lead to courts-martial proceedings at a later date.

Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. and SEAL Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were sentenced to prison.

Officials said 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar was found dead June 4, 2017, near the U.S. Embassy in Bamako. He was in housing he shared with other military personnel.

Matthews testified in May that Melgar's death was as a botched attempt to "embarrass" him over perceived "slights."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.