Navy SEAL gets 10 years for his role in Green Beret's death

Tony DeDolph will spend 10 years in prison for his role in the death of U.S. Army Green Beret Logan Melger while the pair served together in Africa.

NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served together in Africa.

The Navy says Tony DeDolph received the sentence Saturday from a jury of fellow service members at a Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month. DeDolph had placed Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar into a chokehold to try to make him temporarily lose consciousness during what the SEAL said was a prank.