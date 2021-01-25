x
Navy SEAL gets 10 years for his role in Green Beret's death

Tony DeDolph will spend 10 years in prison for his role in the death of U.S. Army Green Beret Logan Melger while the pair served together in Africa.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, a Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served together in Africa. 

The Navy says Tony DeDolph received the sentence Saturday from a jury of fellow service members at a Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. 

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month. DeDolph had placed Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar into a chokehold to try to make him temporarily lose consciousness during what the SEAL said was a prank. 

But Melgar died of strangulation. DeDolph is one of four service members to be charged in Melgar’s 2017 death in the African country of Mali.

