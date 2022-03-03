Admirals say Navy well-postured to defeat any foe, but lawmakers question ship and sailor readiness

The testimony comes as the Navy has more than 20 warships in place in the Mediterranean Sea.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Navy surface ships such as guided-missile destroyers and cruisers play an important role, providing force projection and fleet protection.

At least 12 such vessels are currently stationed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations where if called upon, they are ready to respond to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Top admirals on Thursday told the joint House Armed Services Seapower and Readiness subcommittees they can more than get the job done.

"Today, your ships are underway across the globe and stand ready to win at sea against any opponent," said Vice Admiral Roy Kitchener, Commander Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. "Sixty-seven surface combatants are deployed worldwide in support of our nation's strategic interests."

Also testifying was Admiral William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations.

"As we speak, the Navy has increased our forward posture in response to the European commander's assurance and deterrence requirements, with a deployed Naval force sufficient to deter and defeat if necessary any aggression in the European maritime theater," he said.

While that may well be true of today, some lawmakers are worried about the fights of tomorrow.

Members pointed to a February Government Accountability Office Report which found sailors patching together obsolete equipment, cannibalizing other ships for repair parts, and, serving on ships that are understaffed with personnel who are overworked or undertrained.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R, VA-01) voiced concern about the U.S. not keeping pace with China.