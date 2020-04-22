Navy told to 'shoot down and destroy' Iranian boats that harass them at sea

President Trump issued the order via Twitter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tensions are rising once again in the Persian Gulf region following provocative actions by the Iranian Navy, followed Wednesday by a Tweet from President Donald J.Trump.

Iranian naval vessels repeatedly conducted "dangerous and harassing approaches" toward US Navy warships in the North Arabian Sea in recent days.

That apparently provoked the President to tweet this morning: "I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea."

"The President made a clear statement," said General John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "I think the Iranians understand that. I think the American people understand that. Now, we as a military have to translate that into lawful orders that we execute. And we know what that means. If you ride by and wave, that's one thing. If you have a gun and you point it at me, that's another thing."

Former Navy Captain Joe Bouchard was commanding officer of a guided-missile destroyer. He says the tweet doesn't really change anything.

"My initial reaction to Trump's tweet is, it re-enforces what the rules of engagement already allow," he said. "It does not eliminate the judgment call that a commander has to make to determine whether or not he's threatened."

But, Virginia Second District Representative and House Armed Services Committee member Elaine Luria has concerns.