Navy under fire for not acting on recommendations to sustain fleet

The Government Accountability Office found back in January that the Navy is struggling to maintain many of its warships.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — At 296 ships today, the Navy is nowhere near its stated 355-ship goal.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) found back in January that the Navy is struggling to maintain many of its warships.

According to that report, the analysis of key metrics showed that 10 ship classes are experiencing sustainment challenges.

The Program Executive Officer for Ships Rear Admiral Thomas Anderson testified this week before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

He said the problem involves not only sustaining existing ships but constructing new ones.

"The highest priority and greatest challenge resides in our nuclear shipyard and their associated supply chains, as they look to ramp up submarine production to two Virginia Class and one Columbia Class submarine annually," he said.

But, at the hearing on "Strengthening the Fleet," the Navy came under fire for failing to follow up on key recommendations for improvement.

Rep Paul Gosar (R) Arizona asked the witnesses at the hearing: "Do either of you two know how many priority recommendations from the GAO has the Navy still remaining unaddressed?"

Before they could offer a full answer, Gosar said: "Well, I can tell you. It's 17."

Gosar added: "We can't do our job without you doing your job first."

According to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, 62 ships are based here in Hampton Roads.