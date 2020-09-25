Navy's latest guided-missile destroyer to be commissioned

The USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) is the 68th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer since the first one was commissioned in 1991.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Navy will be commissioning its newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on Saturday in Florida.

Built by Huntington Ingalls Industries, the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) is the 68th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer since the first one was commissioned in 1991.

The ship arrived earlier this month at Naval Station Mayport.

It's named in honor of the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Delbert D. Black.

Black is known for initiating the master chief program, ensuring enlisted leadership was properly represented Navy-wide, according to a release from Naval Station Mayport.

The USS Delbert D. Black's commissioning ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26 in Port Canaveral, Florida. Due to public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the commissioning will be a private event but the Navy will livestream the event.