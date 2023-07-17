Inclusion of social issues sets stage for showdown over National Defense Authorization Act

House Republicans include hot-button amendments which Democratic Senator Mark Warner calls "poison pills."

WASHINGTON — The nation's primary defense policy bill for next year could be in jeopardy.

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act -- which passed in the House Friday -- includes some hot-button amendments that many Democrats find unacceptable.

The final House NDAA includes Republican amendments that overturn the Pentagon's abortion leave policy, restrict medical care for transgender troops, eliminate military diversity initiatives, and bar the Pentagon from implementing climate change initiatives.

"Radical programs that are forced upon troops at the expense of readiness are now eliminated," said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) said: "It was also an important victory for every American that wants to see our military focuses on our enemies abroad and not on wokeness."

The final vote was 219-210 with all but four Democrats voting against it. Among the Democrats voting no was Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, 3rd District).

In a statement, he said: "It is extremely disappointing that the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act has been hijacked by extreme MAGA Republicans."

Attention now turns to the Senate, which could vote on its version of the NDAA as soon as Wednesday.

"It really smacks of hypocrisy when you hear members of Congress say, 'I'm all for the military,' and then they try to bring in completely non-military political poison pills into something like the defense bill," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).