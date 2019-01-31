NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 90,000 veterans who served in ships off the Vietnam coastline during the war, and were exposed to the toxic chemical Agent Orange may become eligible for disability benefits thanks to a ruling this week from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Former Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Chipper Chipchak of Virginia Beach is one of those Blue Water Navy Vietnam War veterans, having served three tours in the Gulf of Tonkin aboard the intelligence/frigate USS King.

"It's rewarding because I know that if I have any issue, I can go to the V.A. and put in a claim and be taken care of," he said.

Under current Department of Veterans Affairs rules, for the blue water veterans to receive disability benefits — worth up to several thousand dollars a month — they must prove that their ailments are directly connected to toxic exposure while on duty.

But now, the vets would get their benefits simply if they served within "territorial seas," or approximately 12 miles offshore of Vietnam.

"You will be able to put a claim in, because of anything like prostate cancer or anything, and the V.A. will take care of that and give you the financial assistance maybe you need as well as the medical care you need to take care of those particular issues," said Chipchak.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner has long pushed for this change, saying in a tweet following this week's court ruling, "These veterans deserve to get the benefits they earned."

If the V.A. decides not to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court in the next 90 days — or, if the court decides not to hear the case — the veterans could see disability payouts as early as this year.