New leadership begins at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach

The base held a change of command and retirement ceremony for Captain Bob Holmes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There’s a new leader in charge at Naval Air Station Oceana after Captain Bob Holmes, the base's former Commanding Officer, retired.

"Thank you for your leadership,” Rear Admiral Christopher Gray said, the Commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

His leadership as Commanding Officer spanned nearly two years.

“We probably support over 14,000 military families," Captain Bob Holmes said. "All of this culminates with a grand total economic impact for the Hampton Roads area of just about $2 billion.”

In just that short time, challenges were certainly present for Captain Holmes.

“We navigated a pandemic that challenged our nation’s workforce in a way that we’ve never been challenged before,” Holmes said.

Though, Captain Holmes also saw major successes, like the return of the NAS Oceana Air Show, which saw a record-setting crowd of more than 340,000 people.

The event featured the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels.

Now, Holmes said it’s time to retire after a 27-year career with the Navy.

Friday morning, family, friends and Virginia Beach city officials gathered at the base for the Change of Command ceremony as Holmes passed the torch to Captain Steve Djunaedi.

“I couldn’t be prouder and honored to be a part of this team and this new role,” Djunaedi said.

Djunaedi served as the base's executive officer before assuming the position of commanding officer. He'll become the installation’s 48th Commanding Officer. Djunaedi said he’s ready to get to work.

“Everyone here today in this ceremonial hanger, Oceana, Dam Neck and Fentress, makes this place home," he said.