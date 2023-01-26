New Navy sub program could be at risk of not being delivered on time in 2027

In the report, the GAO says the Navy "lacks insight" into the program's schedule because the shipbuilder hasn't conducted a schedule risk analysis.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The first of the Navy's long-awaited and much-needed Columbia Class ballistic missile submarines could be at risk of not being delivered on time, according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The Columbia is the Navy's stated top acquisition priority.

The department is planning to spend $132 billion to build 12 Columbia Class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines—the largest and most complex sub in history.

The hope is to have the first one delivered in April 2027. But, the GAO is warning that the schedule could be at risk.

"The Navy has reported publicly very recently that the margin to that April date is fastly and quickly eroding. So, I find it will be quite unlikely that date will be achieved," said Shelby Oakley, a director on the GAO's Contracting and National Security Acquisitions team.

The Columbia Class is being built under a special teaming arrangement between prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, and Newport News Shipbuilding.

According to the Navy, Newport News Shipbuilding will be responsible for constructing 22% of each vessel, including the bow, stern and sail.

In the report, the GAO says the Navy "lacks insight" into the program's schedule because the shipbuilder hasn't conducted a schedule risk analysis, which can help identify and manage risks to achieving planned delivery dates.

Oakley hopes history doesn't repeat itself.

"The last number of lead submarines have been delivered on average, 20 months late," she said. "In this scenario, if we just say that that might happen, given the past, would be untenable."