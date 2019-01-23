NORFOLK, Va. — A new portal, Veterans Career Compass, will allow Hampton Roads businesses to connect with skilled veterans seeking employment.

The portal is aimed at the military community and gives businesses access to veterans who are skilled in manufacturing, information technology, cybersecurity, health care, and other fields.

The portal is a collaboration between Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center, and Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

To register your business, contact Steve Cook at 757-314-2370, extension 110, or email scook@vcwhamptonroads.org.

