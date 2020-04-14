New push to eliminate co-pays on mail-in prescriptions for Tricare beneficiaries

Rep. Elaine Luria said the move would make it safer for military pharmacies during the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new bipartisan effort in Congress would temporarily eliminate co-pay costs on mail-order prescription drugs for Tricare beneficiaries during the coronavirus outbreak, in the next relief package.

"The costs can add up paying those co-pays for prescriptions via the mail, and by eliminating that during the crisis it would help keep people unnecessarily out of the clinics and Naval hospitals," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D- Virginia, 2nd District).

Luria has gotten support from over 50 House colleagues who signed onto a letter she's sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seeking the change.

As things stand now, the co-pay for a 90-day supply of a generic drug is $10, while the copay for name-brand drugs is $29. But, beneficiaries who pick up their prescriptions at a Military Treatment Facility do not pay a copay. It's free.

But in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some base commanders have suspended installation access for retirees and survivors to protect mission-critical personnel from infection.

The problem is, those Tricare beneficiaries transfer their prescriptions to mail order or retail pharmacies, meaning, they lose out on the savings.

This idea would fix that.

"In our area, one out of every five people is either active duty member, a family member thereof, or a veteran., so roughly one of five people could benefit from this," said Luria.