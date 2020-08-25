Newport News Shipbuilding named "Best For Vets"

The shipyard has hired more than 500 military veterans in the past year. 18 percent of the 25,000+ member workforce is a military vet.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding has been named one of the best employers for veterans by The Military Times.

"Our core values at Newport News Shipbuilding really mesh well with the core values of our veterans," said Sultan Camp, NNS Military Liaison.

The company ranked 18th out of 164 organizations nationwide as determined by The Military Times.

“We are incredibly proud to be included among some of the top employers for veterans,” said Susan Jacobs, NNS Vice President of Human Resources and Administration. “This honor recognizes our commitment to hiring, training, and retaining the men and women who served, and will continue to serve by building our nation’s warships.”

In 2019, Newport News hired more than 530 veterans. In all, service veterans make up 18 percent of its workforce.

The Best for Vets: Employers 2020 rankings were based on Military Times’ research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates, and human resources professionals.