Newport News Shipbuilding named "Best For Vets"

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding has been named one of the best employers for veterans by The Military Times.
"Our core values at Newport News Shipbuilding really mesh well with the core values of our veterans," said Sultan Camp, NNS Military Liaison.
The company ranked 18th out of 164 organizations nationwide as determined by The Military Times.
“We are incredibly proud to be included among some of the top employers for veterans,” said Susan Jacobs, NNS Vice President of Human Resources and Administration. “This honor recognizes our commitment to hiring, training, and retaining the men and women who served, and will continue to serve by building our nation’s warships.”
In 2019, Newport News hired more than 530 veterans. In all, service veterans make up 18 percent of its workforce.
The Best for Vets: Employers 2020 rankings were based on Military Times’ research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans’ advocates, and human resources professionals.
It also included survey data on the company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.