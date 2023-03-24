Newport News Shipbuilding to deliver USS JFK to Navy in 2025

Defense Department says strategy will "provide more capability."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The future U.S Navy aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy, which is under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding, will now be delivered to the Navy in July 2025.

That is one year later than the Navy's prior projection.

Defense Department budget documents say the delivery date is being moved so that the Navy can alter the ship's "Post Shakedown Availability" and perform more work during construction.

The budget proposal says the Navy is implementing this strategy "to provide more capability after ship delivery."

Senate Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said he's not surprised by the news, and he blames supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

"I'm disappointed in this," he told 13News Now. "The Ford was an ordeal. But the capacities that the Ford provides are already getting rave reviews. I have no doubt that the JFK will be even better. But, it's not ideal."

In a statement to 13 News Now, Todd Corillo, spokesman for Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding Division said: "We are satisfied and support the Navy’s delivery strategy that will decrease post-delivery work required in the shipyard and maximize ship capability and readiness at delivery. The Navy strategy would shift work previously planned for post-delivery completion at Newport News Shipbuilding into the baseline contract. NNS and the Navy are currently working through details of that strategy, but the scope of work is expected to include items that NNS previously completed on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) after delivery.”

The JFK was christened back in December, 2019.