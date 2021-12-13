Union members at Newport News Shipbuilding to hold rally following rejection of labor deal

Last month, members of United Steelworkers Local 8888 struck down a tentative 5-year agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The union that represents over 12,000 workers at Newport News Shipbuilding is holding a rally Thursday after members rejected a tentative labor deal last month.

The United Steelworkers Local 8888 and Huntington Ingalls Industries had reached a tentative 5-year agreement that "would enhance wages, improve pension, curb health care costs and bolster promotional opportunities in lower job categories."

The two groups negotiated the deal before the previous contract expired on Nov. 14, but union members later struck it down with 1,313 "no" votes and 684 "yes" votes.

Now, those members will gather for the "Essential Rally for a Fair Contract" on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The rally will take place at the "Dorothy" tugboat along Washington Avenue, adjacent to Newport News Shipbuilding.

According to USW Local 8888, people will participate in a "Scrooge Protest" and "Solidarity Program," where leaders will give an update on bargaining and solidarity messages from political, labor and community allies. Members were planning to display holiday-themed signs and lead chants during the rally.

The union also said it's beginning education and preparation for a possible work stoppage if the dispute can't be resolved in negotiations.

Newport News Shipbuilding has over 25,000 employees, making it the largest industrial employer in Virginia. It's the United States' sole maker of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines.