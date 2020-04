Newport News Shipyard moves to 2 shifts in effort to reduce virus spread

Spokesman Duane Bourne said the change doesn’t involve layoffs and will take effect on May 4.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials said a Virginia shipbuilding company will start running two shifts instead of three in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Newport News Shipbuilding announced the shift change Wednesday. Spokesman Duane Bourne said the change doesn’t involve layoffs and will take effect on May 4.

The shipyard is also extending its liberal leave policy until May 18.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin said the policy change was a safety measure to lessen “close personal contact” with workers, which would make social-distancing easier while continuing to run operations.