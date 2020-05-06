Norfolk-based guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy comes home

The ship, which returned to Naval Station Norfolk, spent nine months at sea. That was three months longer than expected, primarily because of coronavirus concerns.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk-based guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy made its way home Friday morning. The ship spent the last nine months operating all over the world, working in the North Arabian Sea, Mediterranean sea and the Arctic ocean.

Three of those months on the ship were spent without port access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commanding Officer of USS Normandy Christopher Stone shared how this homecoming was very different from those in the past.

"We're used to our families being on the pier with us with the signs and cheering, but now we are coming home and our sailors will be departing into their cars with their families with COVID mitigation," he said.

It's been a long journey for these sailors as the ship hadn't been pier-side in more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to support other operations and fleets.

"You know we've faced a lot of adversaries all around the world, but facing an adversary that we can't see, is certainly a challenge for us all," Stone said.

While families had to greet sailors car side in the pier five parking lot, finally being reunited was the highlight of their year.