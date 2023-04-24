Norfolk-based USS Truxtun on standby amidst crisis in Sudan, officials say

The Truxtun left Norfolk last August as part of the USS George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The rest of the strike group returned on Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Truxtun (DDG 103) has extended its deployment time in order to potentially respond to conflict in Sudan if it arises, according to Pentagon officials.

In a press conference on Monday, Department of Defense Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said that the Arleigh Burke-class Navy missile destroyer is being sent on standby if needed near the African country, which is experiencing an escalating wave of violence that has caused international diplomats, foreigners, and residents to attempt to evacuate.

On Sunday, the US announced a successful mission to get almost 100 American diplomats out of the country.

Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in nine days of fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

The Truxtun left Norfolk last August as part of the USS George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The rest of the strike group returned on Sunday.