Norfolk Collegiate students learn the importance of Veterans Day

Former Secretary of the Navy and former Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England visited Norfolk Collegiate to explain to students the importance of Veterans Day.

NORFOLK, Va. — The best way to keep traditions alive is to teach them to the next generation.

On Thursday, students at Norfolk Collegiate got a history lesson from a special guest ahead of Veterans Day: former Secretary of the Navy and former Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England.

England shared why it's important to recognize those who serve and their contributions.

"Veterans Day is a very important day in the U.S.," England said. "This was an opportunity for students to understand the service and sacrifice that people have made for our country, for our freedom and our liberty."