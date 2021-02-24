Sailor assigned to JEB Little Creek dies from COVID-19 complications

The Sailor was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Saturday, and passed away on Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time in less than a month, a local active-duty Sailor has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Sailor was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. The Navy says the Sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on February 19 and was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk the following day.

The Sailor, whose name has not been released at this time, passed away just two days later on Monday.

"We mourn the loss of our shipmate; our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time," the Navy said in a news release.

Sailors who had been in contact with the individual have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions.