Norfolk State University, US Coast Guard renew partnership

The program provides students with an education, and supplies the service with future officers.

NORFOLK, Va. — The United States Coast Guard and Norfolk State University renewed their formal "memorandum of agreement" on Friday.

It means NSU students can continue to enter the Coast Guard's "Pre-commissioning Initiative."

Students are able to earn an education, receive major financial help and secure post-graduation careers serving their country.

It's designed to help build a diverse, mission-ready Coast Guard workforce.

It's a true "win-win" for the university and the Coast Guard.

"We're excited about the future, and the future with Norfolk State University," said Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, USCG Atlantic Area Commander. "We get to partner with an incredible institution of higher learning that produces the best and the brightest in America."

For Norfolk State, it means a guaranteed career for students, who can earn a $43,000 salary for up to two academic years.

"It really means the world to us," said NSU's President, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. "It opens avenues to our students that they're really looking for. They're looking for opportunities to serve the country."

The initial partnership between NSU and the Coast Guard began in 2017.

So far, eight NSU students have joined the federal maritime agency and participated in the program.