Norfolk police warn veterans of Navy Federal app scam

Police have received multiple reports of the scam.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is warning military service members that they are the target of a recent scam involving the Navy Federal app.

The department has learned of a scam where someone claiming to need financial help approaches veterans in parking lots and on the roadways and asks to use their phone. Using the veteran's phone, the scammer accesses the Navy Federal app and transfers money from the victim's bank account or secures a loan.

Reports of the scam were noted in the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard, 7500 block of Granby Street, 7500 block of Tidewater Drive and the 6300 block of North Military Highway.