NY Governor: USNS Comfort no longer needed

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a Norfolk-based Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed.

At a Tuesday evening press conference, Cuomo said having the USNS Comfort available had been worthwhile, even as the need for it didn't reach the levels that had been projected.

“I believe Comfort not only brought comfort but also saved lives,” Cuomo said.

It's a sign that stresses on the hospital system are easing. Also, hospitals in parts of New York will be able to conduct outpatient elective surgeries again starting next week.

Cuomo said after meeting with President Donald Trump that the Comfort could now be sent elsewhere after being docked for weeks off of Manhattan.

Trump said at his Tuesday briefing that they would bring the ship back to Virginia soon.