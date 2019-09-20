VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved Hampton Roads tradition resumes this weekend with the return of the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show.

But, things got off to a difficult start on Friday morning.

Long before the aerobatics in the skies high overhead, there was a non-aviation related mishap on the ground.

A day of what was supposed to be much fun and celebration was somewhat overshadowed by word of the accident.

According to a statement from base Public Affairs, "A civilian Navy employee working at the air show sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury. The employee was airlifted to Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond for treatment."

The statement went on to say the Navy is looking into the cause of the accident and has been in touch with the worker's family to assist in any way it can.

The victim's name was not released. Nor were specifics about the circumstances.

Meanwhile, the show must go on. The official air show will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22.

An important part of the practice day on Friday involved some 8,000 students, teachers, and chaperones from Virginia Beach, Chesapeake Public Schools, and area private schools.

The kids, mostly fifth-graders, got to climb around on planes and do science experiments. All were designed to engage, inspire and educate them in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering. and Math.

"We want our elementary students to be inspired about their future careers and future opportunities, said Jared Cotton, superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools.

"Plus, you can't have a more interesting experience for kids, so many live in our community and never get to come out here," said Aaron Spence, superintendent of Virginia Beach Public Schools. " So to be able to come out and see this is a real treat for us."

NAS Oceana's commanding officer was equally enthused.

"And it's just a fantastic event to get the kids out here and get them exposed to some new hings, get some hands-on experience," said CAPT Chad Vincelette.

The public is welcome to attend the air show starting tomorrow.

For the first time in several years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform.

Also participating: the Geico Skytypers, tactical demonstrations by a Navy Super Hornet, and the AirPower Demonstration.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. The flying starts around 10 a.m. both days.

Parking and admission are free.

