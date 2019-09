NORFOLK, Va. — Members of the Hampton Roads community are saying goodbye to the area's last Pearl Harbor survivor.

Paul Moore passed away on September 18. He was a Fire Controlman First Class aboard the USS West Virginia on December 7, 1941.

A funeral service was held Tuesday morning, which was followed by a ceremony where he was buried with military honors.

Moore was 97 years old.

