NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads area's last Pearl Harbor survivor has died.

Paul Moore was a Fire Controlman First Class aboard the USS West Virginia on December 7, 1941.

Moore regularly attended the annual remembrance ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. Last year, he spoke about the events of that fateful day in which 2,400 Americans lost their lives.

"I can't forget it," he said. "I miss many a buddy."

Moore was 98 years old, and the last member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, Tidewater Chapter 2.

The US Navy says funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

