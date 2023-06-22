Finding peace at sea: the sailor behind Sunset Yoga on aircraft carrier Ford

Lt. Sydney Frankenberg created a class to help her fellow sailors relieve stress while deployed aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

NORFOLK, Va. — Finding peace at sea.

That's what a group of Navy sailors are doing aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Amid the stress that comes with being out at sea, one officer came up with a way to find relief: yoga class.

"Life on the ship can be really stressful," said Lt. Sydney Frankenberg, an intelligence division officer aboard the ship, in a news release. "I wanted to create a safe space to help people relax and feel good."

Frankenberg started "Sunset Yoga" for sailors on board looking to find physical and mental discipline. That way, they can sustain operational requirements and perform to their best ability while deployed.

"It's nice to just forget about the rest of the world for a little bit," Frankenberg said." Being able to just focus on your breath and stretching your body makes your mind and body feel better."

The Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. The CVN 78 is the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, representing a general leap in the Navy's capacity to project power globally.

Regular yoga practice can create mental clarity and calmness, and relieves chronic stress while on deployment. It also strengthens and stabilizes the spine, which eases back pain, stress, anxiety, and tension, according to the release.

"It's the first time I've felt this relaxed on the boat," said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class William Boice, who works in the supply department of the ship.

Boice said his first yoga session onboard was a great experience, and that he'll be back each week.

"I feel taller and my back is released. It's a great recovery from the work week," said Boice.