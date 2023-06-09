Pentagon recognizes Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis for 'exceptional' work on suicide prevention, awareness, engagement

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

WASHINGTON — High honors were bestowed Wednesday upon Air Combat Command and Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The command and base were one of five installations and units across the U.S. military to be recognized for their exceptional efforts to increase suicide prevention awareness and engagement.

A ceremony took place at the Pentagon as part of the Department of Defense's annual Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony.

Defense Department leaders discussed the important work that has already taken place, and the urgent work that remains in eliminating the stigma associated with seeking mental health help.

"Asking for help reveals strength, not weakness. Strength is knowing when to ask for help. Courage is asking for that help," said Gilbert Cisneros, Jr., Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.