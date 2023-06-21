Pentagon says Senator's 'hold' on military promotions is putting the nation's readiness 'at-risk'

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is under fire for delaying 200 admirals' and generals' promotions over unrelated Defense Department abortion policy.

WASHINGTON — The promotions of more than 200 U.S. military generals and admirals are being held up by one member of the Senate.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R- Alabama) is upset about a Defense Department abortion policy. As a protest, he has placed a "hold" on all nominations since March, including a new Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman.

The Pentagon said the holds are putting the nation's military readiness at risk.

"Between now and the end of the year, there are approximately 650 general and flag officers that will require Senate confirmation," said DOD Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. "And without these leaders in place, these holds severely limit the department's ability to ensure the right person is in the right place at the right time, and to ensure strategic readiness and operational success."

Tuberville's stance stems from his opposition to the Pentagon's policy of providing paid time off and travel cost reimbursements for service members who travel for an abortion.